Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,490 Shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Insulet were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,822,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,382,134.60. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $289.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.50. Insulet Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $173.00 and a fifty-two week high of $329.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Insulet had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.