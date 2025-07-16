Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 954,931 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after buying an additional 126,515 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 164,521 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 57,301 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 615,934 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 85,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE F opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on F. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

