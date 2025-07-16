Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 312 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Cypress Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,321,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,553,000 after acquiring an additional 114,277 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 4,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $418.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $157.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $627.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $409.67 and its 200-day moving average is $474.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.30.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

