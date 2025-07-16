Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $7.88 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,432 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.8%

GPC opened at $122.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.49. Genuine Parts Company has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 23.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

