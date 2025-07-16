Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $3.09 Million Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 81,830 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,097,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $344,299,000 after acquiring an additional 54,877 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,002,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,135,000 after acquiring an additional 539,738 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,217,000 after acquiring an additional 138,065 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 29.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,455,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after acquiring an additional 332,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 819,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,734,000 after acquiring an additional 29,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.10. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $50.01.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $551.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

