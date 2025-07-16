iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.01 and last traded at $86.29, with a volume of 37857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.68.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 66,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

