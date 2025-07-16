iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.24 and last traded at $109.31, with a volume of 8350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.44.
The stock has a market cap of $945.53 million, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.41.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
