iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.24 and last traded at $109.31, with a volume of 8350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.44.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $945.53 million, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.41.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.