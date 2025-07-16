iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

IEF opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.06. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

