International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,645,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,516 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in International Paper were worth $194,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 296,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 64,398 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 187,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 141,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,896.25. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.65.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper Company has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

