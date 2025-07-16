Hemisphere Energy Co. Announces Special Dividend of $0.03 (CVE:HME)

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, August 15th.

Hemisphere Energy Stock Up 1.0%

HME stock opened at C$1.93 on Wednesday. Hemisphere Energy has a one year low of C$1.63 and a one year high of C$2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$189.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.81.

Get Hemisphere Energy alerts:

About Hemisphere Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009.

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.