Hemisphere Energy Co. Announces Special Dividend of $0.03 (CVE:HME)

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, August 15th.
Hemisphere Energy Stock Up 1.0%
HME stock opened at C$1.93 on Wednesday. Hemisphere Energy has a one year low of C$1.63 and a one year high of C$2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$189.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.81.
About Hemisphere Energy
