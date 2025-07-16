HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $416.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Stephens raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $371.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $417.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 1,063.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.