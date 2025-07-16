HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Estimate for MIST Earnings

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2028 earnings estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ FY2029 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12).

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 30,772 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

