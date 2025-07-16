Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of PAVE opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.