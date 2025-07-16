Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,698,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,338,000 after purchasing an additional 182,965 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 25,583 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $1,320,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 26,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 21,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $3,391,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Argus raised Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.8%

GPC stock opened at $122.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.49. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.74. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $149.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 23.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

