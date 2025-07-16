GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading 33.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.80 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). Approximately 10,316,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the average daily volume of 2,095,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

GCM Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.73.

About GCM Resources

(Get Free Report)

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.