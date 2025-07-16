Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 194.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 53,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

