Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given New $41.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

In related news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 32,724 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $1,349,046.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Satterlee sold 19,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $768,861.70. Following the sale, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,750. This represents a 27.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,200 shares of company stock worth $6,675,975 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 101.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Fastenal by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

