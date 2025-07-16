Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$35.83 and last traded at C$35.75, with a volume of 621695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.49.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Element Fleet Management to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Element Fleet Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64. The stock has a market cap of C$10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

In other news, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.77, for a total value of C$314,777.10. Also, Director Luis Manuel Enrique Tellez Kuenzler purchased 4,300 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$31.58 per share, with a total value of C$135,781.10. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

