DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DKNG. TD Securities lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.67. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 158,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $6,174,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 504,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,670,859. This represents a 23.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $7,944,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,155,130 shares in the company, valued at $157,188,567.90. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 536,627 shares of company stock worth $19,748,622. 47.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

