Dakota Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 37,262 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,860,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,104,000 after purchasing an additional 265,129 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,948,000 after purchasing an additional 40,023 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,086.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 826,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,264,000 after purchasing an additional 756,593 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 647,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,439,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $44.32.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.