COMPASS Pathways’ (CMPS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMPS. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of CMPS opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $333.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.12.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 93.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 419,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

