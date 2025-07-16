Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.83.

NYSE CLX opened at $124.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.91. Clorox has a 1-year low of $117.35 and a 1-year high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,280. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Clorox by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

