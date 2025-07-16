Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at CIBC

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

CGAU stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $7.82.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $299.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.