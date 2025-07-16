Cemex (NYSE:CX) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Cemex (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00.

CX has been the subject of several other research reports. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Cemex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cemex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cemex from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bradesco Corretora set a $7.50 price target on shares of Cemex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cemex from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.74.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. Cemex has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Cemex had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $186.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cemex will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0224 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cemex by 63.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cemex during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Cemex by 334.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cemex by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

