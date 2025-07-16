Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Upgraded at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

CASS has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen raised Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cass Information Systems from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Cass Information Systems Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $44.17 on Monday. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $47.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.11 million, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $46.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 56.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 275.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

