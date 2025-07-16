CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 19,696,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 120,739,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

CAP-XX Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £26.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.23.

CAP-XX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAP-XX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAP-XX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.