Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Takes $715,000 Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Eaton by 102.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.89.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $362.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.81. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.