Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $693,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,227,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,357,000 after purchasing an additional 147,904 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 149,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,017,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $9,226,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 303,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,765,000 after acquiring an additional 201,356 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $95.00 to $103.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $102.33 to $105.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 167.25%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $25,686.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $2,720,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,767.20. The trade was a 99.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

