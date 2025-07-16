Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $586,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $65,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after buying an additional 4,461,609 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI set a $144.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $155.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.46. The company has a market capitalization of $252.31 billion, a PE ratio of 114.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $179.75.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

