Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Price Up 6.3% – Should You Buy?

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Approximately 22,426,527 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 688% from the average daily volume of 2,847,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).

Botswana Diamonds Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £4.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.15.

About Botswana Diamonds

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

