B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Onity Group

Onity Group Inc. (NYSE:ONIT – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Onity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.46. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Onity Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.51 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onity Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $249.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.63 million. Onity Group had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ONIT. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Onity Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Onity Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

ONIT stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $293.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37. Onity Group has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.88, a current ratio of 33.57 and a quick ratio of 33.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Onity Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onity Group in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Onity Group during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Onity Group during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onity Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

