Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 42,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 29,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 33.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $101.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day moving average is $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $108.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.