Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneva Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9%

VOT stock opened at $283.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $287.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

