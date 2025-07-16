Analyzing Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) & Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) and Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xinyi Glass and Asahi Glass”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xinyi Glass $2.86 billion 1.62 $431.77 million N/A N/A Asahi Glass $13.68 billion 0.46 -$620.68 million ($0.40) -14.40

Profitability

Xinyi Glass has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asahi Glass.

This table compares Xinyi Glass and Asahi Glass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xinyi Glass N/A N/A N/A Asahi Glass -3.10% -3.91% -2.24%

Volatility and Risk

Xinyi Glass has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asahi Glass has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Xinyi Glass and Asahi Glass, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xinyi Glass 0 1 0 0 2.00 Asahi Glass 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Xinyi Glass beats Asahi Glass on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xinyi Glass

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass. In addition, the company offers logistic and related services; supply chain services; operates a wind farm for electricity generation; and manufactures automatic machines for solar glass factory and other glass related industries, as well as holds properties and car parks. The company serves automobile glass manufacturing; wholesale and distribution; automobile repair; motor vehicle manufacturing; curtain wall engineering and installing; architectural and furniture glass manufacturing; electronic and household appliances manufacturing; and float glass wholesale and distribution companies. It sells its products in approximately 140 countries and territories, including the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as countries in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Asahi Glass

AGC Inc. manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows. It also provides glass substrates for thin-film-transistor liquid crystal displays and OLEDs; synthetic fused silica glass, synthetic quartz crystals, silicon carbides, CMP slurry, through glass Vias, high refractive index glass, diffusers, glass ceramics substrates, optical planar devices, IR cut filters, aspherical glass and molded lens, and micro lens array products; polycarbonate and optical sheets, thin sheets, and films; and glass frits and pastes, as well as glass substrates for semiconductor packaging and other electronic materials. In addition, the company offers cover glass for smartphones and tablet devices; glass substrates for photovoltaic devices and touch panels; specialty glass; extra clear float glass; transparent conductive oxide glass for a-Si type solar module; and ultra-thin glass for electronics devices. Further, it provides chlor-alkali, polyurethanes, fluoro, and specialty chemical products; high thermal insulation ceramics wall for furnaces; and ceramic beads, sputtering targets, abrasion resistant ceramics, alumina cement, engineering fine ceramics, and ceramics molding agents for 3D printers. Additionally, the company engages in the digital signage on glass, copper clad laminate, and plastic optical fiber businesses; and gas and solvents, and life Science businesses. The company was formerly known as Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. and changed its name to AGC Inc. in July 2018. AGC Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

