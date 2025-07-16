3,723 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.46.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

