Xponance Inc. Purchases 7,967 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average of $62.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hasbro

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.