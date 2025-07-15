Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $117.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 908,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,510 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $117,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $123.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $103.07 and a 1 year high of $137.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.11 and its 200-day moving average is $121.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

