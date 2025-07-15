Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,769 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $32,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.72 and a one year high of $78.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average of $75.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.