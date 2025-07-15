VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 103.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $9,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 13,000.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in VeriSign by 106.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 32.3% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 48.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $282.81 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.49 and a 12-month high of $291.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.58.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 50.23%. The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $145,375.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,805.90. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.71, for a total value of $1,383,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 544,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,743,860.12. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,305,492 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

