Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 15.7% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 93.9% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Future You Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Future You Wealth LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Penney Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. Penney Financial LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Accredited Investor Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Accredited Investor Services LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VOO opened at $574.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $577.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.21. The firm has a market cap of $695.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

