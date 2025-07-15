United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.63. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

