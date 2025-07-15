U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

