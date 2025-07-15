Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 545.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 93,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 78,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 389.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 237,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 134,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 48,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE TKC opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Dividend Announcement

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS ( NYSE:TKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a $0.0866 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.02%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Company Profile

(Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.