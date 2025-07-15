Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC) Receives $82.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.75.

TTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson set a $76.00 target price on shares of Toro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

NYSE:TTC opened at $73.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average is $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. Toro has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Toro will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,930.22. This represents a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,749.54. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toro

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,495,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,514,000 after buying an additional 169,865 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,187,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,649,000 after buying an additional 1,156,314 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 1,184.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,827,000 after buying an additional 1,810,429 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Toro by 39.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,654,000 after purchasing an additional 434,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Toro by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,121,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,701,000 after purchasing an additional 260,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

