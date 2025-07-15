Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 108.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,294 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Timken were worth $30,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Timken by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE TKR opened at $77.29 on Tuesday. Timken Company has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $90.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.61.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.03). Timken had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Timken from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKR

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.