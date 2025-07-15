The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DSGX. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Stephens lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.18.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $102.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 0.82. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $90.61 and a 52-week high of $124.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.76.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $168.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.60 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

