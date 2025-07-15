Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,014 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,733,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $591,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,105 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,483,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $572,465,000 after purchasing an additional 333,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,595,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after purchasing an additional 164,964 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,803,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,971,000 after purchasing an additional 155,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 6,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,485 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Textron stock opened at $85.43 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.12.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Textron

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.