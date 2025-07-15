Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,655 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $776,000. Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 12,512 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72,201 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.4%

AMAT opened at $197.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $248.81.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

