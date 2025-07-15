Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,770,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXP. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 target price on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens set a $255.00 target price on Eagle Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.44.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:EXP opened at $220.71 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $191.91 and a twelve month high of $321.93. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 32.71% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $470.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

