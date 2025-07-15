TechnipFMC’s (FTI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.31.

FTI opened at $34.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 27.01%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,735,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,939 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,538,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,620,000 after buying an additional 3,962,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,808,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,266,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 648.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,630,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,247 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

